Jordan Peterson: The Biden Administration Is Essentially a Shill for Pfizer

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The Biden White House tweets out ... these constant reminders that if you love your children, you'd go have them both vaccinated and boosted. And by that time, it was absolutely clear to me ... the vaccines, in all likelihood, posed a greater threat to them than did the virus."
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1632591340797145088?s=20