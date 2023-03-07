Jordan Peterson: The Biden Administration Is Essentially a Shill for Pfizer

The Biden White House tweets out ... these constant reminders that if you love your children, you'd go have them both vaccinated and boosted. And by that time, it was absolutely clear to me ... the vaccines, in all likelihood, posed a greater threat to them than did the virus."
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1632591340797145088?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.