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Los Angeles Just Crippled Proactive Policing
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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California voters are demanding tougher action on organized retail theft and repeat offenders. At the same time, Los Angeles politicians are restricting the very proactive policing tactics officers have used for decades to find stolen cars, illegal guns, fugitives, narcotics, and career criminals before crimes escalate.


In this episode of Left Coast News / Behind the Line, we break down:


L.A.’s crackdown on so-called “pretextual stops”


The real-world role of proactive policing


How traffic stops often uncover major crimes


The contradiction behind California’s Proposition 36 crackdown on theft


The rise of de-policing and officer hesitation


Why critics say these policies make communities less safe


The constitutional debate surrounding traffic enforcement and the Fourth Amendment



This isn’t just about broken taillights or expired tabs. It’s about whether law enforcement is still allowed to prevent crime before it happens.


#California #LosAngeles #LAPD #Crime #Police #PublicSafety #LeftCoastNews #ProactivePolicing #Prop36 #LawEnforcement #Seattle #WestCoast #Politics #TrafficStops

Keywords
lapdcalifornia crimelos angeles crimecrime policyproposition 36proactive policingpretext stopscalifornia policelos angeles politicscalifornia crime laws
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