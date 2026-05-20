Los Angeles Just Crippled Proactive Policing

California voters are demanding tougher action on organized retail theft and repeat offenders. At the same time, Los Angeles politicians are restricting the very proactive policing tactics officers have used for decades to find stolen cars, illegal guns, fugitives, narcotics, and career criminals before crimes escalate.





In this episode of Left Coast News / Behind the Line, we break down:





L.A.’s crackdown on so-called “pretextual stops”





The real-world role of proactive policing





How traffic stops often uncover major crimes





The contradiction behind California’s Proposition 36 crackdown on theft





The rise of de-policing and officer hesitation





Why critics say these policies make communities less safe





The constitutional debate surrounding traffic enforcement and the Fourth Amendment









This isn’t just about broken taillights or expired tabs. It’s about whether law enforcement is still allowed to prevent crime before it happens.





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