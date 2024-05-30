Douglas Macgregor: Iran New Power Plays - Israel defeat on battlefield, IDF suffered humiliation Join Colonel Douglas Macgregor as he delves into the evolving geopolitical landscape affecting Israel and the broader Middle East. This insightful analysis covers the mounting tensions along Israel's borders, exacerbated by internal instability in neighboring Egypt and a significant shift in European diplomatic strategies towards Israel. Macgregor also explores the strategic implications of changing global trade routes, highlighting a potential decline in the use of the Suez Canal in favor of a new north-south axis through Iran and Russia, reshaping global economics and power distributions.
Furthermore, Macgregor provides a critical look at the shifting international dynamics supporting Ukraine, noting a gradual transformation as global powers reassess their positions and Russia intensifies its military engagements. This video is essential for anyone seeking to understand the complex interactions of military strategy, international politics, and global trade that are defining the current global order.
