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JRE #1776 - Steven E. Koonin (climate scientist, counternarrative)
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59 views • February 17, 2022
Steven E. Koonin is a theoretical physicist, professor, former Chief Scientist for the BP petroleum company, and former Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy under the Obama administration. He's also the author of "Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn't, and Why It Matters."
https://open.spotify.com/episode/76RdMG5Tne7H9jaP7mhkdk
I think he took James O'Keefe's advice "double down" (https://www.brighteon.com/61d77291-8382-4509-956f-75678e36b3ee), eventually: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bb-rogan-media-silence-me-do-better/ >> https://www.foxnews.com/media/joe-rogan-to-media-do-better
https://open.spotify.com/episode/76RdMG5Tne7H9jaP7mhkdk
I think he took James O'Keefe's advice "double down" (https://www.brighteon.com/61d77291-8382-4509-956f-75678e36b3ee), eventually: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bb-rogan-media-silence-me-do-better/ >> https://www.foxnews.com/media/joe-rogan-to-media-do-better
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