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"WE ARE BLOCKING THE SUNS RAYS" Chemtrails-Harvard-Geoengineering
TheSimpleXtruth
TheSimpleXtruth
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573 views • October 20, 2020
The Harvard scientists will launch a maneuverable balloon into the stratosphere above the United States southwest region. The balloon will then programmatically release calcium carbonate into the stratosphere. The initial test is slated for the spring of 2019 (so yes, within a year).

Scientists are basing the working concept on past volcanic eruptions, namely, the massive eruption of Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991. Pinatubo’s eruption blew 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere. As you likely guessed, that
Harvard scientists intend to block out the sun’s rays from earth as a way to defeat climate change. The geoengineering project is an attempt to cool the earth’s overall temperature.

I’m not kidding, this is real.

The name of the project is SCoPEx, or, Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, and it will cost roughly $3 million for initial testing. By “testing,” that’s to say that this is no longer a concept, it’s a real thing.

If you are wondering where all the money for this project is deriving from, look no further than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

And yes, we reported on Harvard’s ambition to throw shade at our sun months ago, but we hoped that somehow rational minds would prevail.

They aren’t prevailing, so all aboard.
sulfur dioxide formed a coating around the earth and caused a universal lowering of the earth’s core temperature (specifically, the earth cooled 0.5 °C as a result of the sulfur dioxide coating).

If you want some great information on several of these types of topics you can check out my website @ https://www.thesimplextruth.com/

you can join my discord server, where we hold weekly podcast and have tons of info as well! https://discord.gg/7EUbyaf

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