Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccinated American Cartoonist: "NonVaxed are WINNERS and ALIVE" – (Super VIDEO)
429 views
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published Yesterday |

He made the COVID vaccine, but now admits that “anti-vaccinators were right” not to trust the mRNA vaccine that is now being shown to be ineffective and dangerous.


"It looks like the anti-vaccinators are right," Adams said Saturday on his podcast!


“Anyone who wasn't vaccinated, had a little micron or maybe a little worse but recovered, now they have natural immunity and no vaccine in them. The smartest, happiest people are the ones who didn't get the vaccine and are still alive. The anti-vaccinators seem to be winning,” he continued.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket