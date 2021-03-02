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Costco Chicken Cruelty? KUOW Radio Interview with Animal Lawyer
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104 views • March 02, 2021
Bill Radke interviews attorney, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, about Costo, chickens, and welfare of animals raised for slaughter on KUOW radio Seattle.
Recorded March 1, 2021
*** "Detailed Discussion of the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act"
https://www.animallaw.info/article/detailed-discussion-humane-methods-slaughter-act
Interview link at https://www.kuow.org/stories/when-the-blue-bin-rumbles-seattle-s-civic-poet-on-art-in-the-age-of-covid
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author in Washington state.
Author of “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy” - available at
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Recorded March 1, 2021
*** "Detailed Discussion of the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act"
https://www.animallaw.info/article/detailed-discussion-humane-methods-slaughter-act
Interview link at https://www.kuow.org/stories/when-the-blue-bin-rumbles-seattle-s-civic-poet-on-art-in-the-age-of-covid
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author in Washington state.
Author of “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy” - available at
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Website: cynthiahodges.com
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