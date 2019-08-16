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BigPharma Patenting Pot, EPA Protects Glyphosate
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266 views • August 16, 2019
Mike Tyson says he smokes $40k of marijuana and sells $500k per month. But the heavy hitters are BigPharma, coming to take over medical marijuana using patents & friends in the FDA as Bayer gets protection for glyphosate
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