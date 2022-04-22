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Military Hardware Keeps Coming to Ukraine from Washington and its Allies - RT 042122
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50 views • April 22, 2022
According to American government sources, Washington cannot provide full control of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine. And yet the U.S. recently approved an $800-million package of arms to be sent to Kiev, with some of its allies also chipping in.
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