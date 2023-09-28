PRESIDENT TRUMP IN SC AND TUCKER ON X
91 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
TRUMP DOSN'T NEED TO DEBATE, SINCE HE'S UP 70 POINTS, DESPITE THE LYING LEGACY MEDIA.
Keywords
president trumptucker on xin sc andup 70 pointsno need to debate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos