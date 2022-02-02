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End of the Dollar Lifecycle - Dollar Will Die, Gold Will Replace it. This Moneyshift will Make Trillionaires
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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5601 views • February 02, 2022
In this Interview:
we dive into the dying Fiat Currencies around the world, including the US Dollar, as the Fiat Currency System Collapses - what will rise to take it's place?

Gold & Silver are the most likely candidates, and in this episode we explore the end of the dollars lifecycle with Lynette Zang, a foremost expert and world renowned opinion on precious metals and currencies.

As always, there is a "silver lining" to all the doom and gloom in the markets!

All of this, and more.

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