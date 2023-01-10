Create New Account
Tish Harrison Warren: Plenary Talk Two - Matthew 11:28-30
Published Yesterday |

mockingbird tyler conference - reaping grace, 28-29 october 2022

matthew 11:28-30

28 "come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and i will give you rest. 29 take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for i am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 for my yoke is easy and my burden is light."


Keywords
spiritual lifemockingbird ministriesburden of wearinessdisappointments in lifegentle and humblegrace as fuelhigh pneumatologylight yoketheophan the recluseyokes and burdens

