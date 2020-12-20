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Dictatorship of the Billionairiat Cancels Christmas... And Humanity
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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83 views • December 20, 2020
Dictatorship of the Billionairiat Cancels Christmas... And Humanity

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Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book

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INTRO VID: F@uci the Con-Man - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/TW_8CBQY12Q

Bitcoin all the way up, Russian version: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1339753277886504960

Buy the dip song:
https://youtu.be/NU38X8aDbpU

For just a moment she actually used her mask for something useful and effective... and then…: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1340109642383421443

Christine Lagarde explains #Bitcoin: https://twitter.com/BVBTC/status/1337099017449140224

Nurse takes vacc and 20 minutes later passes out on TV: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1339744900640894977

Fact check: Nurse fainting after COVID-19 vaccine not evidence of potential mass genocide - Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-vaccine-genocide/fact-check-nurse-fainting-after-covid-19-vaccine-not-evidence-of-potential-mass-genocide-idUSKBN28S2F5

Fauci tries to put blame for coming genocide on a black woman: https://www.facebook.com/construir.agora.16/videos/213994046948385

Vaccine will keep you immune for 2 months, NCDHHS says: https://www.fox46.com/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-north-carolina/vaccine-will-keep-you-immune-for-2-months-ncdhhs-says

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says: https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1340318450527432704

Grand County Coroner Raises Concern On Deaths Among COVID Cases: https://denver.cbslocal.com/2020/12/15/grand-county-covid-deaths/

Life-size cardboard cutouts of relatives are here to save Christmas: https://nypost.com/2020/12/18/life-size-cardboard-cutouts-of-relatives-to-save-christmas

Do you personally know someone who has done this, this year?: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1340347853865103363

Ontario admits it counts suicide victims as COVID-19 fatalities: https://lakesuperiornews.com/Health/ontario-admits-it-counts-suicide-victims-as-covid-19-fatalities

THE 'CHRISTMAS STAR' ALIGNMENT - WHAT WILL IT MEAN? - DAVID ICKE DOT-CONNECTOR VIDEOCAST: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GmfO7eSOZLH5/

Mexico: López Obrador says pandemic lockdowns are the tactic of dictators: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/02/mexico-lopez-obrador-pandemic-lockdowns-dictatorship
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bitcoinchristmascovid19
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