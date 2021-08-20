SN1127: Middle East Miasma, Bio-Terror Tyranny & Rights Erosion | Factions Of Freedom

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Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2021/08/20/sn1127-middle-east-miasma-bio-terror-tyranny-rights-erosion/
Chaos has erupted in the middle east, overnight it seems, and with it comes a grab-bag of promises that lead towards the initial insanity. The Biden Administration is receiving all the flack, only aiding in the continuing demoralization of our nation. This type of international shame is meant to be a stain on the hearts and minds of the American people, and many Western nations as a whole.
Meanwhile, the same level of barbarism, lawlessness and authoritarianism is being embraced by the very people who should be denouncing the behavior. Politicians, on both the left and right, have seized upon this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reign over the masses, regardless of if it’s moral, justified or appropriate. The overreaching arm of government is interlocking to form a global governance the world has never seen.
Human nature can’t be quelled, though. Humans may be corralled, herded and treated like cattle, but the indominable human spirit is never stifled, only slowed. With each and every advancing attempt at tyranny, they’re moves are being exposed and denounced, and it’s this level of responsibility that can still spark hope. Let’s hope that the sleeping giant they’ve awoken has enough fight in them to contend.
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