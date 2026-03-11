THE RESET IS HERE: The Silver Squeeze That's Not Going Away





The rain is coming. The ark doors are still open. But not for long.





In this call to action, Bill Armour delivers the three points that every investor needs to hear right now. As the greatest economic shift in modern history unfolds, the window to position yourself in real assets is closing fast.





Reason One: Protection. Noah could have jumped off the ark anytime before the rain started. Once it began, the doors were sealed. The transition will be turbulent—stocks, bonds, and fiat are the most precarious positions imaginable. Gold and silver aren't just investments; they're insurance.





Reason Two: The Entry Point. Silver at $88 is a 30% discount from its recent peak. If you could buy any stock at 30% off, you'd jump. The same logic applies here—except silver isn't a company that can go bankrupt. It's money that has never defaulted in 5,000 years.





Reason Three: Insatiable Demand. Six straight years of silver deficits. Central banks buying gold at record numbers—Russia, China, India, even the United States. Industrial demand that isn't going anywhere. The banks are buying.





Saving your financial future is not a spectator sport. It's time for action.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.