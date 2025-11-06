War on the Republic - Women Voters Chose Dems, Socialist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov. 5, 2025 - Tuesday’s total loss for conservatives means GOP better get their act together, or this a red alert will become a death sentence.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Follow us on X and Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen
To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:
LoriColley.substack.com