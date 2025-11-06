War on the Republic - Women Voters Chose Dems, Socialist

Nov. 5, 2025 - Tuesday’s total loss for conservatives means GOP better get their act together, or this a red alert will become a death sentence.

Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com



