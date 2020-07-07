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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Skinwalker + 5G Harming +Orb UAP cases) - OT Chan Live#243
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24 views • July 07, 2020
#UFOS #SKINWALKER #DEBUNKS #MUFON #ALIENS
Topics:
1) 2 Orbs merging video from Jason Gleaves, my findings on
it. Not everything is Alien Tech.
2) Skinwalker Ranch - New History Chan Show my review so far
Who owns the Ranch now.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
3) 5g new Cell Technologies - An in-depth look into the Science and if it could really be
harmful and my thoughts on it.
-2 Types of Radiation, Free Radicals, Atom EV bonding, Experiments and why flawed,
RF and ELF radiation truth of heating and is it dangerous
Topics (with markers):
1) 2 Orbs merging video from Jason Gleaves, my findings on
it. Not everything is Alien Tech.
@ 29:14 mark or https://youtu.be/R02MpeoClLM?t=1754
2) Skinwalker Ranch - New History Chan Show my review so far
Who owns the Ranch now.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
@ 54:48 mark or https://youtu.be/R02MpeoClLM?t=3288
3) 5g new Cell Technologies - An in-depth look into the Science
and if it could really be
harmful and my thoughts on it.
-2 Types of Radiation, Free Radicals, Atom EV bonding,
Experiments and why flawed,
RF and ELF radiation truth
of heating and is it dangerous?
@ 1:14:13 mark or https://youtu.be/R02MpeoClLM?t=4453
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:
1) 2 Orbs merging video from Jason Gleaves, my findings on
it. Not everything is Alien Tech.
2) Skinwalker Ranch - New History Chan Show my review so far
Who owns the Ranch now.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
3) 5g new Cell Technologies - An in-depth look into the Science and if it could really be
harmful and my thoughts on it.
-2 Types of Radiation, Free Radicals, Atom EV bonding, Experiments and why flawed,
RF and ELF radiation truth of heating and is it dangerous
Topics (with markers):
1) 2 Orbs merging video from Jason Gleaves, my findings on
it. Not everything is Alien Tech.
@ 29:14 mark or https://youtu.be/R02MpeoClLM?t=1754
2) Skinwalker Ranch - New History Chan Show my review so far
Who owns the Ranch now.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
@ 54:48 mark or https://youtu.be/R02MpeoClLM?t=3288
3) 5g new Cell Technologies - An in-depth look into the Science
and if it could really be
harmful and my thoughts on it.
-2 Types of Radiation, Free Radicals, Atom EV bonding,
Experiments and why flawed,
RF and ELF radiation truth
of heating and is it dangerous?
@ 1:14:13 mark or https://youtu.be/R02MpeoClLM?t=4453
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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