Military vehicles abandoned by Ukrainian army as they fled Avdeevka
RT


Feb 19, 2024


The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of the Ukrainian army’s destroyed military vehicles which they abandoned as they fled the Donbass stronghold of Avdeevka, which was liberated by the Russian army.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ea493-military-vehicles-abandoned-by-ukrainian-army-as-they-fled-avdeevka.html

retreatrussiawarukrainertabandonedmilitary vehiclesavdeevka

