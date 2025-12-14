This Saint News 12/14/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: You cannot trust the information these AIs are giving you. They have hallucinations and I'll show you some wild ones. There are lots of rumors about secret underground wars inside military bases and bunkers. I hate to break it to you but they're probably not true. Influencers are piling on Candace Owens like blankets in the wintertime--mockingbird media is still in effect. McDonald's learned what it felt like to get cooked after they posted an AI generated Christmas commercial. Did you know Megyn Kelly used to push the trans agenda for NBC? And fam, we've just given Israel another 500 million dollars for their Gaza project. So after all of that fam, we're gonna need to have us some fun.





Please listen to STEVEN D KELLEY’s response to allegations that “White Hats” are rescuing children underground.

https://x.com/occupythegetty/status/1995516138285944970





How is Private Equity and ONE Powerful man Controlling the Public School to Prison Monopoly Pipeline

https://x.com/i/status/1997378913262071888





The FBI and Media Don’t Tell You How Many Lives Guns SAVE

https://x.com/i/status/1997083312188440610





Leaked Jan. 6 video: Nick Fuentes tells people to 'break down the barriers' and to 'disregard the police'…

So why was he NEVER arrested for it? 👀

https://x.com/i/status/1998776816685719573





Why is a Nick Fuentes defending Israel against Ian Carroll?

https://x.com/_rathbone/status/1998174503051112754





Tim Pool Crashes Out On Candace Owens

https://x.com/i/status/1998472480256831990





It's no longer about left vs. right. It's about truth vs. lies. It's about good vs. evil. It's about narrative control & who's pulling the strings.

https://x.com/i/status/1999112952587202729





This IS NOT about Candace Owens vs Erika Kirk.

https://x.com/i/status/1999289959040307211





Put down the fed slop, that game is over.

https://x.com/i/status/1998976508912877716





This is why Trump keeps referring to Venezuelans as “narco-terrorists”.

https://x.com/i/status/1998400573532413997





They say what’s happening in Venezuela is about drugs. It's only half the story.

https://x.com/i/status/1998769695365697989





ChatGPT just told me—extensively—that the assassination of Charlie Kirk never happened and it's all, everything, fake AI content.

https://x.com/i/status/1997096732505907382





Is MAGA dead?

https://x.com/i/status/1998826485839233052





I don't need Candace Owens to tell me something is deeply wrong with all this and has been used as a distraction for more foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine.

https://x.com/i/status/1999868516598460832





List of Churches that went to Israel for re-education

https://x.com/i/status/1998805355699335623





Is this the end of sports?

https://x.com/i/status/1997118304683766076





The EU fined American tech companies €3.8 billion in 2024 alone. That’s more than the EU collected in corporate taxes from EVERY tech company headquartered in Europe combined.

https://x.com/i/status/1998555977356820597