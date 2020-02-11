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PHP Phalcon #2 - Контроллеры
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0 view • February 11, 2020
We continue to talk about Phalcon and today we will talk about controllers. The controllers provide the connection between the user and the system: controls user input and uses the model and view to implement the necessary reactions to user actions. Let's try to write your first controller.
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
Всем привет. Мы продолжаем говорить о PHP Phalcon и сегодня речь пойдет о контроллерах. Контроллеры обеспечивают связь между пользователем и системой: контролирует ввод данных пользователем и использует модель и представление для реализации необходимой реакции на действия пользователя. Давайте попробуем написать свой первый контроллер.
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
Всем привет. Мы продолжаем говорить о PHP Phalcon и сегодня речь пойдет о контроллерах. Контроллеры обеспечивают связь между пользователем и системой: контролирует ввод данных пользователем и использует модель и представление для реализации необходимой реакции на действия пользователя. Давайте попробуем написать свой первый контроллер.
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