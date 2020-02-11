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PHP Phalcon #2 - Контроллеры
Phalcon Framework
Phalcon Framework
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We continue to talk about Phalcon and today we will talk about controllers. The controllers provide the connection between the user and the system: controls user input and uses the model and view to implement the necessary reactions to user actions. Let's try to write your first controller.

Thank you to all the contributors!

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Всем привет. Мы продолжаем говорить о PHP Phalcon и сегодня речь пойдет о контроллерах. Контроллеры обеспечивают связь между пользователем и системой: контролирует ввод данных пользователем и использует модель и представление для реализации необходимой реакции на действия пользователя. Давайте попробуем написать свой первый контроллер.
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