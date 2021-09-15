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How to tell if there's graphene oxide in your blood
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181 views • September 15, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 14, 2021
In the most recent interview that La Quinta Columna gave for No Más Mentiras Uruguay, Dr. José Luis Sevillano referred to the examinations and blood tests that can be done to determine if graphene oxide is present in the body of an inoculated person or not.
The doctor made special emphasis on the fact that it's not enough to have these tests done only once, but that the patient must be followed up for several months because graphene oxide may take up to a year to be eliminated in its totality by the organism if the inoculant took only one dose.
In the most recent interview that La Quinta Columna gave for No Más Mentiras Uruguay, Dr. José Luis Sevillano referred to the examinations and blood tests that can be done to determine if graphene oxide is present in the body of an inoculated person or not.
The doctor made special emphasis on the fact that it's not enough to have these tests done only once, but that the patient must be followed up for several months because graphene oxide may take up to a year to be eliminated in its totality by the organism if the inoculant took only one dose.
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