I'd love to have Russia back, it was a mistake to throw them out of the G8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I'd love to have them back; it was a mistake to throw them out."
Trump clearly states his desire to bring Russia back into the G8.
"It wasn't a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia, it was the G8. I think Putin would be happy to come back," Trump said
Russian Reply:
The Kremlin believes that the G7 has lost its relevance because it unites countries that are not leaders in economic growth - Dmitry Peskov