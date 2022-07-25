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Jesuit Pope meets Opus dei member...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
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71 views • July 25, 2022

The UN chief speaks in English after the 4.45 minute mark, listen to what he says! The UN is to be reformed shortly. That is why the war was started and Biden was selected. The veto wielded by Russia — and the U.S. — in matters of war could be eliminated. But Russia and the U.S. would never permit that. As Biden brings the USA to its knees and escalates the war, the UN will be asked to intervene in the US. The war will stir the world into supporting the reform of the UN. Various voices are calling for the institution to be reformed. One person calling for reform is Pope Francis. He has called for concrete changes to be made for the UN to become a “family of nations” instead of a forum for great powers to compete. The Pope is positioning himself for the change about to take place. The Vatican is now a formal party to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and has declared it intends also to formally join the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"The Holy See, in the name and on behalf of Vatican City State, intends to contribute and to give its moral support to the efforts of all states to cooperate ... in an effective and appropriate response to the challenges posed by climate change to humanity and to our common home," said a statement released by the Vatican press office July 8. Nato will soon escalate the war with Russia. Russia and the USA and the other 3 permanent members will agree to drop their vetoes. The other 3 are France, UK and China, all these nations will be dragged into the war. Climate change, war, fuel and food prices will escalate worldwide. The UN will appoint 10 permanent members and these 10 will be schooled by the Vatican. The current UN chief is a member of Opus dei, every single secretary-general of the United Nations has been a socialist and Vatican officials and agencies are going out of their way to promote the Sustainable Development Goals, the Sustainable Development Goals create panic over an alleged pending ecological disaster, establish the UN as the only hope for mankind in resolving this problem, and if implemented, establishes the UN as a supranational entity that functions as a force for global governance.

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