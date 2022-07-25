Jesuit Pope meets Opus dei member...

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The UN chief speaks in English after the 4.45 minute mark, listen to what he says! The UN is to be reformed shortly. That is why the war was started and Biden was selected. The veto wielded by Russia — and the U.S. — in matters of war could be eliminated. But Russia and the U.S. would never permit that. As Biden brings the USA to its knees and escalates the war, the UN will be asked to intervene in the US. The war will stir the world into supporting the reform of the UN. Various voices are calling for the institution to be reformed. One person calling for reform is Pope Francis. He has called for concrete changes to be made for the UN to become a “family of nations” instead of a forum for great powers to compete. The Pope is positioning himself for the change about to take place. The Vatican is now a formal party to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and has declared it intends also to formally join the 2015 Paris Agreement.