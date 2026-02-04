It Only Takes 1 Vaccine To Destroy A Child

::::

"I Researched The Safety Of Cribs, Strollers, Car Seats & The Ingredients In Baby Food."

"I Put Zero Research Into What They Were Injecting Into My Son That Day."

Ted Kuntz

"In 1 'Well Baby' Visit...He Was Severely Injured Forever."





Vaccine ingredient lists & package inserts are the most important documents parents should research & read.





There are no vaccine ingredients that actually promote & fortify health. Babies are born perfect, they are not suffering from a vaccine deficiency. Health cannot come thru a needle...you cannot inject health.





All vaccine ingredients are harmful & toxic. None of us need ingredients like these injected into our systems & every single one of them causes harm.





Polysorbate 80 (Crosses the BBB)

Thimerosal Mercury (Neurotoxin)

Aluminum (Neurotoxin)

Formaldehyde (Neurotoxin)

Neomycin (Causes Deafness)

mRNA (DNA Contaminant)

M59 Squalene (Neurotoxin)

Acetone (Crosses the BBB)

Sodium Borate (Borax Neurotoxin)

2-Phenoxyethanol (Crosses the BBB)

SV40 (Virus Contaminant)

Triton X-100 (Bacterial Toxin)

Bovine Calf Serum (Foreign DNA)

Poultry Serum (Foreign DNA)

Poultry Byproducts (Foreign DNA)





They cause a food allergies & asthma. They cause seizures & neurological disease. They cause autoimmune & guillain barre paralysis. They cause SIDS & autism. The list of adverse events & possible injuries goes on into the 1000s.





The CDC says adverse events are 'rare'...they aren't, especially when it's YOUR child that is harmed.





Animal Organs & Human Organs Harvested For Vaccine Development & Contained In The Ingredients Of Vaccines:





FRHL: Fetal Rhesus Monkey Lung

CHO: Chinese Hamster Ovary

PK-15: Pork Kidney

RK-13: Rabbit Kidney

MDCK: Madin Darby Canine Kidney, Cocker Spaniel

VERO: African Green Monkey Kidney

HEK-293: Human Embryo Kidney

MRC-5: Human Lung

WI-38: Human Lung

RA 27-3: Human Kidney

PER-C6: Human Retina

IMR-90: Human Lung

WALVAX-2: Human Lung (2015)

