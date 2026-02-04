BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It Only Takes 1 Vaccine To Destroy A Child
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
184 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
49 views • 23 hours ago

::::

"I Researched The Safety Of Cribs, Strollers, Car Seats & The Ingredients In Baby Food."

"I Put Zero Research Into What They Were Injecting Into My Son That Day."

Ted Kuntz

"In 1 'Well Baby' Visit...He Was Severely Injured Forever."


Vaccine ingredient lists & package inserts are the most important documents parents should research & read.


There are no vaccine ingredients that actually promote & fortify health. Babies are born perfect, they are not suffering from a vaccine deficiency. Health cannot come thru a needle...you cannot inject health.


All vaccine ingredients are harmful & toxic. None of us need ingredients like these injected into our systems & every single one of them causes harm.


Polysorbate 80 (Crosses the BBB)

Thimerosal Mercury (Neurotoxin)

Aluminum (Neurotoxin)

Formaldehyde (Neurotoxin)

Neomycin (Causes Deafness)

mRNA (DNA Contaminant)

M59 Squalene (Neurotoxin)

Acetone (Crosses the BBB)

Sodium Borate (Borax Neurotoxin)

2-Phenoxyethanol (Crosses the BBB)

SV40 (Virus Contaminant)

Triton X-100 (Bacterial Toxin)

Bovine Calf Serum (Foreign DNA)

Poultry Serum (Foreign DNA)

Poultry Byproducts (Foreign DNA)


They cause a food allergies & asthma. They cause seizures & neurological disease. They cause autoimmune & guillain barre paralysis. They cause SIDS & autism. The list of adverse events & possible injuries goes on into the 1000s.


The CDC says adverse events are 'rare'...they aren't, especially when it's YOUR child that is harmed.


Animal Organs & Human Organs Harvested For Vaccine Development & Contained In The Ingredients Of Vaccines:


FRHL: Fetal Rhesus Monkey Lung

CHO: Chinese Hamster Ovary

PK-15: Pork Kidney

RK-13: Rabbit Kidney

MDCK: Madin Darby Canine Kidney, Cocker Spaniel

VERO: African Green Monkey Kidney

HEK-293: Human Embryo Kidney

MRC-5: Human Lung

WI-38: Human Lung

RA 27-3: Human Kidney

PER-C6: Human Retina

IMR-90: Human Lung

WALVAX-2: Human Lung (2015)

By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=8828936.b08653&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8828936.b08653



Keywords
vaccinesvaccines exposedvaccine deceit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The science of timing: When to sip green tea for maximum benefit

The science of timing: When to sip green tea for maximum benefit

Willow Tohi
A cascade of compromises: Cholesterol drug recalls expose systemic flaws

A cascade of compromises: Cholesterol drug recalls expose systemic flaws

Willow Tohi
The three snacks nutrition experts say can transform your health

The three snacks nutrition experts say can transform your health

Cassie B.
A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah&#8217;s dual reality

A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah’s dual reality

Willow Tohi
6 Natural solutions to address GOUT, the &#8220;disease of kings&#8221;

6 Natural solutions to address GOUT, the “disease of kings”

Ramon Tomey
Winter immunity boost: Natural strategies to stay cold-free all season

Winter immunity boost: Natural strategies to stay cold-free all season

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy