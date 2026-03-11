Scenes across Israel - clip 4 of 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scenes across Israel.
Adding:
Israeli home front: Missiles from Iran have been detected heading towards "Israel". Settlers are advised to immediately enter shelters.
💥🇮🇱War sirens are sounding in the north of the Golan Heights due to fears of infiltration by drones. (Golan Heights, was southwestern Syria, captured by Israel in 1967)
💥Drone flying towards Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oil field intercepted.
Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry says it intercepted and destroyed a drone flying towards the Shaybah oil field.
💥🛸The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates has said that the country’s defence forces are currently battling a wave of drones and missiles launched from Iran.
A high-ranking Iranian military official stated that if the US makes a strategic mistake, another strait will find itself in a similar situation as the Strait of Hormuz — Al Jazeera
Trump: We are achieving a feat that no one expected in Iran (LOL)
Trump: The short operation in Iran will keep us from waging war.
The US embassy in Iraq says in a post on X that
“Iran and its affiliated terrorist militias may be planning to target US-owned oil and energy infrastructure in Iraq.”
It also said that Iran-backed groups have targeted hotels frequented by Americans throughout Iraq and its autonomous Kurdish region.
The embassy reiterated its call for US citizens to leave the country.
Israeli army: We have launched a wave of extensive air raids in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
An Israeli official: All options are on the table regarding Lebanon.
Iran's Foreign Minister:
The branch of Iran's oldest bank was bombed when many employees were inside. The Iranian armed forces will compensate for the damage caused by this crime.