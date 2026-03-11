BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Scenes across Israel - clip 4 of 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
142 views • Today

Scenes across Israel.

Adding:

Israeli home front: Missiles from Iran have been detected heading towards "Israel". Settlers are advised to immediately enter shelters.

💥🇮🇱War sirens are sounding in the north of the Golan Heights due to fears of infiltration by drones. (Golan Heights, was southwestern Syria, captured by Israel in 1967)

💥Drone flying towards Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oil field intercepted.

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry says it intercepted and destroyed a drone flying towards the Shaybah oil field.

💥🛸The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates has said that the country’s defence forces are currently battling a wave of drones and missiles launched from Iran.

A high-ranking Iranian military official stated that if the US makes a strategic mistake, another strait will find itself in a similar situation as the Strait of Hormuz — Al Jazeera

Trump: We are achieving a feat that no one expected in Iran (LOL)

Trump: The short operation in Iran will keep us from waging war.

The US embassy in Iraq says in a post on X that 

“Iran and its affiliated terrorist militias may be planning to target US-owned oil and energy infrastructure in Iraq.”

It also said that Iran-backed groups have targeted hotels frequented by Americans throughout Iraq and its autonomous Kurdish region.

The embassy reiterated its call for US citizens to leave the country.

💥🇮🇱Israeli official: 

We are facing the first coordinated strike from Hezbollah and Iran at the same time.

Israeli army: We have launched a wave of extensive air raids in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

An Israeli official: All options are on the table regarding Lebanon.

Iran's Foreign Minister: 

The branch of Iran's oldest bank was bombed when many employees were inside. The Iranian armed forces will compensate for the damage caused by this crime.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
