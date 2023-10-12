Create New Account
What a Deal -Why stay in your US home as the invasion starts and all the Criminals start killing your neighbors- you could move to Medellin and live with fresh mountain water -medium temp 75 degrees F
Published a day ago

This beautiful Rustic Estate home is located in one of the most desirable areas of Medellin.  High up the mountain at 6400 ft elevation, we breathe fresh mountain air every day 24/7.  No chem trails down here.  Our exclusive guard gated residential community hosts 28 custom homes owned by mostly wealthy Colombians.

We are offering Seller Financing and we live on site in a second home we just built  so we can take care of the property.  We just listed our Big 3 story house for sale with the local Remax office here in Medellin Colombia.  We will move to our other house we just built on our half acre lot.

Our email is: [email protected]

