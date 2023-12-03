Create New Account
Martus for Truth: Allow Yourself to be Humbled
Martus for Truth
In the past week I received a very brief message in my spirit: “Allow yourself to be humbled.” It was given very quietly, almost—as the Hebrew Scriptures say, regarding Elijah—a thin silence. When that message comes to you, be prepared—because the following stretch of time will not be easy. But don't lose hope.

#PsalmOneFortySeven, #Humility, #Pride

