The Perfecting of the Saints Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we start a series on what the elect saints are to value as becoming God's saints in heaven. If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to: Daily Cross Ministries P.O. Box 241 Culleoka, Tn. 38451 And Thanks!