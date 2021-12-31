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White Liberals are the White Supremacists
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2 views • December 31, 2021
White Liberals are the REAL white supremacists. They have no self awareness of their on bigotry in their actions & statements they make about black people & minorities. In the 1970s the episode of MAUDE that's considered the "Birth of Goodtimes" when Florida Evans made her debut on the show in which Maude was hiring her as a maid. This show is so funny & clearly shows how White liberals are ingrained with the bigotry of low expectations of black people . I was shocked that they actually wrote this where it exposes WHITE LIBERALS.
This episode of "MAUDE" totally exposes the RACIST WHITE LIBERALS for who they are.
The Birth Of Good Times! Florida Evans! From Where It All Started https://youtu.be/Z5y4whUltuY
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This episode of "MAUDE" totally exposes the RACIST WHITE LIBERALS for who they are.
The Birth Of Good Times! Florida Evans! From Where It All Started https://youtu.be/Z5y4whUltuY
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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