SOCIAL DISTANCING AND LOCKDOWN IS BOGUS WHO SAYS ASYMPTOMATIC ARE NOT INFECTIOUS

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End video from Liabilitymate Channel (with some added text):
They have gone MAD. You are the Terrorists. Here they come
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDYE8QQsI_A
No One Has Died from the Coronavirus:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/no-one-has-died-coronavirus/5717668
Coronavirus Forces Lockdown of Melbourne Public Housing Towers in 3051 and 3031 Postcodes.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-04/coronavirus-victoria-melbourne-public-housing-estates-lockdown/12423042
Melbourne Public Housing Tower Resident Says Community is Being 'Treated Like Criminals' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/melbourne-public-housing-tower-resident-says-community-is-being-treated-like-criminals-amid-coronavirus-lockdown/ar-BB16kY6X?ocid=msedgdhp
Victoria Records 66 New Coronavirus Cases, Thousands Refuse Testing in "Hotspot Suburbs":
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victoria-records-66-new-coronavirus-cases-thousands-refuse-testing-in-hotspot-suburbs/ar-BB16hdew?ocid=msedgntp
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Warns Entire State Could Go Back into Lockdown if Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victorian-premier-daniel-andrews-warns-entire-state-could-go-back-into-lockdown-if-coronavirus-cases-continue-to-rise/ar-BB16bbHM?ocid=msedgntp
Bill & Melinda Gates Interview on The Path Forward:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWQ2DsHWrQE
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over