Social & Economic Cataclysm Imminent, Top Technical Analyst Warns

The world and the United States are careening toward social and economic cataclysm and likely a major global war, explained legendary technical analyst Charles Nenner in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. Nenner, chief of the Charles Nenner Research Center who is widely recognized as one of the world's top technical analysts, argued that the cycle analysis predicted the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and that this is likely to expand by next year into potentially a global conflagration involving China. There is also a 60-year social unrest cycle and this will be very dangerous, especially in the United States, Nenner explained. It may even develop into a civil war, he said. On the economic front, the debt and the money printing suggests a major crisis is on the way, too.





