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THE NEXT FALSE FLAG WILL BE A CYBERATTACK ON GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS!! CYBER POLYGON EXPOSED!!!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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181 views • July 01, 2021
In October of 2019 The World Economic Forum (WEF) organized a simulation called “Event 201” to test what a global reaction to a global pandemic might look like just a few months before the exact same scenario played out in real life. Now, the WEF along with Russia’s Sberbank and its cybersecurity subsidiary BI.ZONE have announced that they will be running a new simulation called “Cyber Polygon” which simulates a supply-chain cyberattack similar to the recent SolarWinds hack that would “assess the cyber resilience” of the exercise’s participants. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with James Corbett of The Corbett Report about the upcoming Cyber Polygon simulated event, how society is being conditioned for a real cyber attack to come and most importantly what you can do about it NOW to protect yourself and your family from this coming cyber catastrophe!
Source: Press For Truth
Keywords
vaccinescyber attackdepopulationgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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