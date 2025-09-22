BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Final Red Heifer Ritual, Feast of Trumpets Live-Streamed, Antichrist’s Arrival - Blakwoodz
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
416 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
52 views • 1 day ago

The rapture of the church could happen at any moment. In July 2025, Israel performed a ceremonial practice for sacrificing a red heifer, an ancient ritual associated with a prophecy about the construction of a new Jewish temple. This temple is believed to be constructed immediately after the rapture of the church. Video-game content creator Blakwoodz, recaps the history and significance of the red heifer ritual, the prophecy related to it, detailed information about the Feast of Trumpets, and whether the rapture is right around the corner. Some people believe that the rapture may happen on September 24, 2025 but in Matthew 24, Jesus says that no man, not even the angels, knows the date or the hour of the return of Christ. However, Blakwoodz points out that the original Hebrew meaning alludes to the Feast of Trumpets in regard to this verse, not the timing of the rapture.



TAKEAWAYS


Jesus warns us that people will be greatly deceived in the End Times, which we are currently experiencing


India, China, and Russia appear to be moving toward fulfilling biblical prophecy as they hint at cementing a coalition


There will be signs in the sky before the rapture: blood moons and eclipses, which are happening in our current year of 2025


For the first time in history, Israel will live-stream the Feast of Trumpets and blow 100 times on the shofar instead of the normal 99



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/469WYAf


🔗 CONNECT WITH BLAKWOODZ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Blakwoodz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blakwoodz_therealone/

X: https://x.com/Blakwoodz

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Blakwoodz


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

Website: https://counterculturemom.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #blakwoodz #endtimesprophecy #lastdays #Bibleprophecy #revelation #bible #Bible #God #Jesus #HolySpirit #revelation #bibleprophecy #bibleverse #biblestudy #God #pray #rapture #church #israel #jesussaves #tribulation #endtimesprophecynews #truth #peaceandsafety #twostatesolution #worldpeace #antichrist #feastoftrumpets #peacetreaty #peaceandsecurity

Keywords
jesuschurchrapturenew world orderantichristred heifervideo gamesfeast of trumpetsblakwoodz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy