Final Red Heifer Ritual, Feast of Trumpets Live-Streamed, Antichrist’s Arrival - Blakwoodz

The rapture of the church could happen at any moment. In July 2025, Israel performed a ceremonial practice for sacrificing a red heifer, an ancient ritual associated with a prophecy about the construction of a new Jewish temple. This temple is believed to be constructed immediately after the rapture of the church. Video-game content creator Blakwoodz, recaps the history and significance of the red heifer ritual, the prophecy related to it, detailed information about the Feast of Trumpets, and whether the rapture is right around the corner. Some people believe that the rapture may happen on September 24, 2025 but in Matthew 24, Jesus says that no man, not even the angels, knows the date or the hour of the return of Christ. However, Blakwoodz points out that the original Hebrew meaning alludes to the Feast of Trumpets in regard to this verse, not the timing of the rapture.









Jesus warns us that people will be greatly deceived in the End Times, which we are currently experiencing





India, China, and Russia appear to be moving toward fulfilling biblical prophecy as they hint at cementing a coalition





There will be signs in the sky before the rapture: blood moons and eclipses, which are happening in our current year of 2025





For the first time in history, Israel will live-stream the Feast of Trumpets and blow 100 times on the shofar instead of the normal 99









