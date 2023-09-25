LAVROV - Speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations - "The NWO is Being Born Before Our Eyes - The West is a Real Empire of Lies" - Foreign Minister of Russia in New York

Lavrov's speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations. Russia. United States, New York

"Our Planet is Experiencing Irreversible Changes - NWO is being born before our eyes – The West is a Real Empire of Lies"

Speaking to the General Assembly today (23 Sep), Lavrov said, “the future is being shaped by a struggle, a struggle between the global majority in favor of a fairer distribution of global benefits and civilized diversity, and between the few who wield neocolonial methods of subjugation in order to maintain their domination which is slipping through their hands.”

The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs said, “something that has been unprecedented since the end of the Cold War, was a recent number of joint exercises between the US and their European NATO Allies inter alia to develop scenarios for the use of nuclear weapons in the Russian Federation.”

He added, “the stated aim of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.” Lavrov continued, “the US and its subordinate Western collective are continuing to fuel conflicts, which artificially divide humanity into hostile blocks and hamper the achievement of overall aims.”

He stressed, “they are doing everything they can to prevent the formation of a genuine multipolar fair world order, they are trying to force the world to play according to their own self-centered rules. I would like to urge Western politicians and deputize once again to carefully reread the UN Charter.”

The Russian Foreign Minister also said, “we are concerned by Washington and its Asian allies whipping up hysteria on the Korean peninsula where the strategic capabilities of the US are building up. The Russian-Chinese initiative to deem humanitarian and political challenges as a priority have been rejected.”

He continued, “there has been a tragic development of the situation in Sudan. It is nothing other than the impact of the failed Western experiment to export its liberal and democratic dogma to the country. We support the constructive initiatives to speed up the regulation or rather settlement of the domestic Sudanese conflict.”

The Russian diplomat said, “when we see the nervous relation of the West to recent events in Africa, in particularly in Niger and Gabon, one cannot fail to recall how Washington and Brussels responded to the bloody coup in Ukraine in February in 2014.”

He explained, “a day after an agreement was reached on settling under EU guarantees the issues, but unfortunately, the opposition just trampled on US and its allies supported the coup hailing it as a demonstration of democracy.” Lavrov continued, “we cannot fail to be concerned by the ongoing deteriorating situation in the Serbian province of Kosovo. NATO's supplying arms to Kosovo and helping them to establish an army grossly violates the key resolution of the Security Council 1244.

The whole world can see how in the Balkans the sad story of the Minsk agreement in Ukraine has repeated, there, I recall, there was stipulation for a special status.” Lavrov concluded, “There, it's important also to unblock the work of the WTO disputes body, there is an increasing need to expand the composition the Security Council solely through eradicating under-representation in the composition from the global majorities of countries and members of the Security Council both permanent in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.”



