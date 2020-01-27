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A Dentist Speaks out about Fluoride Toxicity - A Fluoride Conspiracy Against Children by Mark Kent
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36 views • January 27, 2020
Marijus Ambraziunas is a Holistic dentist (Biological dentist), member of IAOMTUK community. Following the latest safety procedures and detoxification practices. Dr Marijus has been working with patients, who have been suffering with chronic health conditions, and in most cases – they had dental issues.
https://www.marijusambraziunas.com/
Mark Kent is a Water Diviner at Osmio Water Technology and student at the Traditional Chinese Martial Arts Institute.
https://www.osmiowater.co.uk/
https://tcmai.uk/
The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) is a global network of dentists, health professionals, and scientists who research the biocompatibility of dental products, including the risks of mercury fillings, fluoride, root canals, and jawbone osteonecrosis.
https://iaomt.org/
Studies referenced:
Harvard 2012
https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/10579664/3491930.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
JAMA 2019
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2748634
https://www.marijusambraziunas.com/
Mark Kent is a Water Diviner at Osmio Water Technology and student at the Traditional Chinese Martial Arts Institute.
https://www.osmiowater.co.uk/
https://tcmai.uk/
The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) is a global network of dentists, health professionals, and scientists who research the biocompatibility of dental products, including the risks of mercury fillings, fluoride, root canals, and jawbone osteonecrosis.
https://iaomt.org/
Studies referenced:
Harvard 2012
https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/handle/1/10579664/3491930.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
JAMA 2019
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2748634
Keywords
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