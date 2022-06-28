The Sergeant at Arms in Charge of Capitol Security on January 6 DIES under Mysterious Circumstances



Michael Stenger testified in senate hearing that there were paid professional agitators at January 6th. (see link below)

Stenger was forced out of his position after the Capitol siege on January 6. Then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) asked for and received Stenger’s resignation the day after the riot. The Capitol building being overrun by far-right extremists, as well as peaceful Trump supporters who were let into the building by the Capitol Police.



House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving subsequently gave his resignation notice, as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced. Capitol Police chief Steven Sund also resigned, effective Jan. 16, and left a letter filled with heavy criticism of the weak Capitol security, which followed upon numerous warnings given to the Congress.

Stenger had testified in front of Congress on the security failures on January 6th:

https://youtu.be/0KjN6Dqoukg



Read his entire statement:

https://beckernews.com/breaking-the-sergeant-at-arms-in-charge-of-capitol-security-on-january-6-dies-under-mysterious-circumstances-45656/

Stenger was a Marine Corps veteran who served 35 years in the Secret Service before joining the office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms in 2011. He was nominated by McConnell to be the Senate’s 41st Sergeant-at-Arms in 2018.”

Apparently McConnell did not want the world to hear what Stenger had to say. Who silenced him? What are the circumstances of his demise?































