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Chickens Second Snow of the Year
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83 views • December 10, 2021
Chickens do well here in the snow and cold. Their feathers protect them so well and their feet are not so sensitive to cold and hot. Get some chickens for your most basic prepping needs. Nothing like going out and just picking good food (eggs) up out of a cozy nest! Thank you for watching!
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