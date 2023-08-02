Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Strange Clues about Ukraine
channel image
Massimoto
0 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday


The book War of the Worlds has always been used by Hollywood to represent the Cold War in 1953, but in 2005 what are the chances that a Hollywood film will start the war against the Aliens from the Ukraine? This video has been banned from many social media in 2014 .

Keywords
free speechukrainewar of the worldsbanned videoukraine wareuromaidanclues movie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket