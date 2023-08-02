Strange Clues about Ukraine

The book War of the Worlds has always been used by Hollywood to represent the Cold War in 1953, but in 2005 what are the chances that a Hollywood film will start the war against the Aliens from the Ukraine? This video has been banned from many social media in 2014 .
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.