how glyphosate damages our digestive enzymes explained by scientist Anthony Samsel

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Courtesy of Tony Mitra. For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.
To ensure that glyphosate doesn’t substitute for your body’s glycine so you can have adequate levels of our body’s most abundant protein – collagen – make sure your levels of dietary glycine are topped-off by consuming grass-fed collagen as found in Engage-Global’s Collage Daily with white tea & amla fruit extracts by clicking-on my affiliate link at: https://MicroDaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing (click-on “Products”--I HIGHLY recommend putting “Dr. Prasad's Core4 - Hydro” on “Subscribe & Save”/Autoship and getting their Probiotic Daily & Digestive Boost digestive enzymes at https://microdaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing/product/active-products/engage-global-probiotic-daily-skuusen34905-id422 & https://microdaily.com/HowToDieOfNothing/product/active-products/engage-global-digestive-boost-skuusen53300-id475 , respectively)
If you have product and/or business opportunity questions, contact either Engage-Global’s #1 affiliates, Jeff & Helen Ashby:
Jeff’s: 801.414.0411 and give him my affiliate code: howtodieofnothing
OR Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Russell Kort, of WY’s DoctorEMF.com:
800.261.9267
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,and fill-out:
tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727