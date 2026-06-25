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IRGC Navy Radio Communication to vessels in the Strait of Hormuz
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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IRGC Navy:

"Transiting in the Strait of Hormuz is only possible with Sepah Navy permission and on designated routes.

If any vessel attempt to transit without our permission, with AIS off, or outside of the designated route, it is responsible for any consequences."

Adding:  Following the IRGC-Navy’s warning for choosing the maritime pathway not authorised by Iran, a cargo vessel was struck by a projectile in the passage near Oman.

UKMTO reports a cargo vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman in the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel was hit on the starboard side, causing damage to the bridge/command deck.

@FotrosResistancee

A joint statement by the United States and Persian Gulf Arab countries: We emphasize the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the free movement of ships without any restrictions as a fundamental basis for regional and global security.

It is not for the American and the Arab rulers to decide, Strait of Hormuz is not an international waters. It is territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding about his X post:

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shuts down Trump's delusional statements that Iran will buy from American GMO farmers.

More:

FIFA ignored requests from Iran and Egypt to ban rainbow flags during their World Cup 2026 match in Seattle.

Both teams, representing Muslim nations with deep religious and cultural values, demanded their game not be tied to LGBT promotion. FIFA chose to please the Western agenda instead.

FIFA refused to ban rainbow flags in the stadium, citing "inclusivity." A FIFA spokesperson told the outlet that fans bringing rainbow flags won't be stopped, and "general human rights statements, rainbow flags included, are allowed."


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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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