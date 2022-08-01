Red Cross claims to be barred from Ukrainian prison camp despite Russian invitation

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DW News
Jul 31, 2022 The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has not been granted access to the bombed out site of a prison camp where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in a missile strike. Russia's Defense Ministry says it has invited the Red Cross and the UN to inspect the location, following calls from Ukraine for an investigation. Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for the soldiers' deaths.
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