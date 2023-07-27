TCR 2023 - Episode 29

Arnis Luks interviews Wallace Klinck and Robert Klinck about current
events and their political ramifications. With a strong focus on Douglas
Social Credit.
https://archive.org/details/annotatedconstit00quicuoft/page/n6/mode/1up
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Dobbs_G-Responsible_Government_in_a_Free_Society.pdf
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Butler_ED-Constitutional_Barriers_to_Serfdom.pdf
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2004C00661
https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/United_Kingdom_2013.pdf
