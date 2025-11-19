The Naked Door Dash Scandal!

In this Tuesday afternoon livestream on 18th November 2025, Stefan Molyneux examines the case of DoorDash driver Olivia Rose Henderson, who claimed sexual assault after finding a naked customer. He critiques the narrative, discusses police findings, and questions Henderson's responsibility. The conversation explores gender-divided public opinion and warns of the dangers of false allegations, advocating for a nuanced discourse on sensitive claims.





