Never forget, and thanks to the patient person who put this video together because holy fck...
Before video description, adding this from today:
Neither the West nor Ukraine had the slightest chance of winning the Ukrainian conflict - US Vice President J.D. Vance
"UKRAINE WILL WIN": No Amount of Propaganda Can Hide the Fact that Ukraine is Winning this War
No Amount of Propaganda Can Hide the Fact that Ukraine is Winning this War video by Orf
Here's the original video from February 2024.