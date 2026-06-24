Louis XIV The Sun King Who Turned Power Into Theater

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👑 Why was Louis XIV called the Sun King?
Behind the gold and the glory was a ruler who turned power into spectacle. But every empire comes with a price...
🎧 Full story in the episode. Link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0CFuYYJma7G6PxaM87RRli?si=b640736eb54549c7
#LouisXIV
#sunking
#versailles
#europeanhistory
#kingoffrance
1