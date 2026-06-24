Louis XIV The Sun King Who Turned Power Into Theater

👑 Why was Louis XIV called the Sun King?





Behind the gold and the glory was a ruler who turned power into spectacle. But every empire comes with a price...





🎧 Full story in the episode. Link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/0CFuYYJma7G6PxaM87RRli?si=b640736eb54549c7





#LouisXIV

#sunking

#versailles

#europeanhistory

#kingoffrance