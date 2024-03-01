Create New Account
"Is The CIA Trying To Overthrow Putin?" - Erik Prince EXPOSES The CIA's Role in Russia & Ukraine War
"Is The CIA Trying To Overthrow Putin?" - Erik Prince EXPOSES The CIA's Role in Russia & Ukraine War


Patrick Bet-David sits down one-on-one with Blackwater founder Erik Prince as they discuss if the Central Intelligence Agency is trying to overthrow Vladimir Putin during the Ukraine vs Russia war.


WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://bit.ly/49NEKVm

Keywords
erik princepatrick bet davidrussia ukraine war

