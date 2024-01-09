"Nebraska The First State Collecting All Health Data On Residents"

The state of Nebraska has become the first state to collect health information on its citizens to create a centralized data system. Many are criticizing the law because it may open Nebraskans up to personal information theft, and the likelihood of "smart health cards" being ultimately used for a global ID and new digital currency CBDC. Will the new system actually cut health costs, prevent medical errors, and improve healthcare? Only time will tell! My new video report on how Nebraska is collecting centralized health data on over 5-million residents.