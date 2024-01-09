Create New Account
"Nebraska The First State Collecting All Health Data On Residents"
Published 17 hours ago

The state of Nebraska has become the first state to collect health information on its citizens to create a centralized data system.  Many are criticizing the law because it may open Nebraskans up to personal information theft, and the likelihood of "smart health cards" being ultimately used for a global ID and new digital currency CBDC.  Will the new system  actually cut health costs, prevent medical errors, and improve healthcare?  Only time will tell!  My new video report on how Nebraska is collecting centralized health data on over 5-million residents.

Keywords
digital iddigital walletvaccine passportssmart health cardspandemic controlworld digital idnebraska first state to collect all health datacentralized health data systemdigital currency cbdccollecting patient recordshit boardcynchealthmedical care fraud preventionmedical care cost reductionsbetter medical carecarin alliancebill 1183bill 411

