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Angel White: Daniel's 70th Week Chart and Free Poster. [13.03.2022]
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162 views • March 15, 2022
Daniel's 70th Week: The Prophecy of Seventy Weeks is the narrative in chapter 9 of the Book of Daniel in which Daniel prays to God to act on behalf of his people and city (Judeans and Jerusalem), and, in response, is given a detailed but cryptic prophecy of "seventy weeks" by the angel Gabriel. The prophecy has proven difficult for readers,[1] despite having been the subject of "intense exegetical activity" since the Second Temple period.[2] James Alan Montgomery referred to the history of this prophecy's interpretation as the "dismal swamp" of critical exegesis.[3]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prophecy_of_Seventy_Weeks
Book of Daniel
The Book of Daniel is a 2nd-century BCE biblical apocalypse with a 6th century BCE setting.[1] Ostensibly "an account of the activities and visions of Daniel, a noble Jew exiled at Babylon",[2] it combines a prophecy of history with an eschatology (a portrayal of end times) both cosmic in scope and political in focus,[1] and its message is that just as the God of Israel saves Daniel from his enemies, so he would save all Israel in their present oppression.[3]
The Hebrew Bible includes Daniel in the Ketuvim (writings), while Christian biblical canons group the work with the Major Prophets.[4] It divides into two parts: a set of six court tales in chapters 1–6, written mostly in Aramaic, and four apocalyptic visions in chapters 7–12, written mostly in Hebrew;[5] the deuterocanonical books contains three additional sections, the Prayer of Azariah and Song of the Three Holy Children, Susanna, and Bel and the Dragon.[6]
The book's influence has resonated through later ages, from the community of the Dead Sea Scrolls and the authors of the canonical gospels and the Book of Revelation, to various movements from the 2nd century to the Protestant Reformation and modern millennialist movements—on which it continues to have a profound influence
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Book_of_Daniel
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/
e-mail for free poster: [email protected]
Download Chart: https://postlmg.cc/G9nxh63f
For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light. Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.
Ephesians 5:12-14
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
John 3:16
279 Views premiered 6 Hours Ago
Angel White
18.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2uDcO44kkcs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prophecy_of_Seventy_Weeks
Book of Daniel
The Book of Daniel is a 2nd-century BCE biblical apocalypse with a 6th century BCE setting.[1] Ostensibly "an account of the activities and visions of Daniel, a noble Jew exiled at Babylon",[2] it combines a prophecy of history with an eschatology (a portrayal of end times) both cosmic in scope and political in focus,[1] and its message is that just as the God of Israel saves Daniel from his enemies, so he would save all Israel in their present oppression.[3]
The Hebrew Bible includes Daniel in the Ketuvim (writings), while Christian biblical canons group the work with the Major Prophets.[4] It divides into two parts: a set of six court tales in chapters 1–6, written mostly in Aramaic, and four apocalyptic visions in chapters 7–12, written mostly in Hebrew;[5] the deuterocanonical books contains three additional sections, the Prayer of Azariah and Song of the Three Holy Children, Susanna, and Bel and the Dragon.[6]
The book's influence has resonated through later ages, from the community of the Dead Sea Scrolls and the authors of the canonical gospels and the Book of Revelation, to various movements from the 2nd century to the Protestant Reformation and modern millennialist movements—on which it continues to have a profound influence
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Book_of_Daniel
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/
e-mail for free poster: [email protected]
Download Chart: https://postlmg.cc/G9nxh63f
For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light. Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.
Ephesians 5:12-14
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
John 3:16
279 Views premiered 6 Hours Ago
Angel White
18.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2uDcO44kkcs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg
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