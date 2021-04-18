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Doctor Issues Dire Warning Against Covid-19 Vaccine for Children
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1500 views • April 18, 2021
Apr 16, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters on The Alex Jones Show to issue a dire warning against vaccinating children with the COVID-19 shot.
https://banned.video/watch?id=607a14d55b15392aa7176fe0
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Jane Ruby of http://drjaneruby.com/ joins guest host Stew Peters on The Alex Jones Show to issue a dire warning against vaccinating children with the COVID-19 shot.
https://banned.video/watch?id=607a14d55b15392aa7176fe0
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