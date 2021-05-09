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Τα λέει έξω απ'τα δόντια και δίνει πληροφόρηση. Ορθώστε ανάστημα!
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1513 views • May 09, 2021
ΣΗΜΕΙΩΣΤΕ: Το FDA είναι ο κρατικός οργανισμός τροφίμων και φαρμάκων
στις ΗΠΑ.
ΕΠΊΣΗΣ: Επαληθεύεται οτι έγινε διαρροή τοξικού αερίου στην Ινδία το 2020
κατά την οποία πέθαναν πολλοί. Αναφέρεται σε αμέτρητα σάιτς
όπως αυτό εδώ https://www.cnn.gr/kosmos/story/218531/diarroi-toxikoy-aerioy-apo-ergostasio-stin-india-oi-arxes-apomakrynoyn-perissoteroys-katoikoys
Ερευνήστε και μόνοι σας και μη δέχεστε αβλεπί ό,τι σας λένε οι τηλεοράσεις.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο YT https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
στις ΗΠΑ.
ΕΠΊΣΗΣ: Επαληθεύεται οτι έγινε διαρροή τοξικού αερίου στην Ινδία το 2020
κατά την οποία πέθαναν πολλοί. Αναφέρεται σε αμέτρητα σάιτς
όπως αυτό εδώ https://www.cnn.gr/kosmos/story/218531/diarroi-toxikoy-aerioy-apo-ergostasio-stin-india-oi-arxes-apomakrynoyn-perissoteroys-katoikoys
Ερευνήστε και μόνοι σας και μη δέχεστε αβλεπί ό,τι σας λένε οι τηλεοράσεις.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο YT https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
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